Has Jets QB Zach Wilson Lost his Starting Job?

This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who has watched Wilson play this season. Wilson was benched earlier this season and then, because of the injury to Mike White, had a chance to redeem himself in the last two games versus the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars. Well, that hasn’t happened, as the Jets combined for just 20 points in those games, both at home and both losses. Zach was replaced by Chris Streveler during the game Thursday.
The bigger question that needs to be asked is whether or not Wilson has started his last game for the Jets. If he is medically cleared from his rib fractures, Mike White will be the starter in Week 17 versus the Seattle Seahawks. Who will the QB be next season? White is a free agent.
New Y0rk’s loss on Thursday all but ended their playoff hopes this season. Their next game will be in Seattle versus the Seahawks on New Year’s Day. The Jets are +1.5-point underdogs (-105) versus the Seahawks in this contest and +108 on the moneyline. The game does not have an over/under set at this time. You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.