HBO's Hard Knocks In Season to Feature the Arizona Cardinals

The series will be available on HBO and HBO Max during the 2022 NFL season, beginning in November. Hard Knocks In Season debuted last year with an inside look at the Indianapolis Colts’ 2021 regular season.
NFL Films Vice President and Senior Coordinating Producer Keith Cossrow spoke about last season’s series and what to expect from this season,“Last season Hard Knocks made an unprecedented leap, documenting an NFL regular season in real-time for the first time ever with the Indianapolis Colts. This season, we are eager to build on that success and go even further with one of the most exciting teams in the NFL.”
The preseason edition of Hard Knocks will follow the Detroit Lions with five episodes of Hard Knocks Training Camp. It will begin airing on Tuesday, August 9.
Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Arizona Cardinals are +132 against the Kansas City Chiefs for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL Season.
