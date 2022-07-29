Houston Texans 2022 Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis

With the Deshaun Watson saga largely in the rearview mirror, the rebuilding Houston Texans can shift their focus to the 2022 campaign. However, that, too, may be ugly at times, with the Texans expected to be amongst the worst teams in all of football.

Under new head coach Lovie Smith, Houston’s over/under win total sits at 4.5. Outside of veterans Brandin Cooks and Laremy Tunsil, the Texans have little proven talent. While the team added several promising pieces in April’s draft, including LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., this will be a years-long rebuild.

Likely to be in the No.1 pick conversation again at season’s end, here is the road ahead for Houston in 2022.

Week 1 vs. Indianapolis Colts

Date: Sunday, September 11

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

The Texans have lost the past four meetings against the Colts. Last year’s sweep was particularly ugly, Indy outscoring Houston 62-3 over the two contests. Things won’t get any easier this time with the Colts acquiring former Atlanta Falcons legendary quarterback Matt Ryan in the offseason.

Week 2 @ Denver Broncos

Date: Sunday, September 18

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Houston travels to Denver to battle the Broncos and their new superstar quarterback Russell Wilson.

This game will be the Texans’ first visit to the Mile High City since 2018.

Week 3 @ Chicago Bears

Date: Sunday, September 25

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

One of the few winnable games on Houston’s schedule comes against a Bears team that underwent a complete teardown in the offseason.

Week 4 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Date: Sunday, October 2

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

The Texans allowed the ninth-most sacks in 2021 (47), an ominous sign for this matchup against the Chargers and their star pass rushers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.

Week 5 @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Date: Sunday, October 9

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Half of the Texans’ four victories last season came via their sweep of Urban Meyer’s Jaguars, outscoring Jacksonville 67-37 in the two meetings. Meyer has since been replaced by Super Bowl-winning head coach Doug Pederson, meaning the Jags should be a much more competent opponent in 2022. Still, a winnable game for the Texans, nonetheless.

Week 6 BYE

Week 7 @ Las Vegas Raiders

Date: Sunday, October 23

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Lovie Smith and company get their first look at All-Pro wideout Davante Adams in a Raiders uniform. Adams torched the Texans as a member of the Green Bay Packers, racking up 13 catches for 196 yards and two touchdowns in October of 2020.

Week 8 vs. Tennessee Titans

Date: Sunday, October 30

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Houston played the Titans tough last season, splitting the two regular-season meetings. However, Titans’ star running back Derrick Henry did not play in either contest due to injury. The last time Henry faced the Texans, the All-Pro ran for 250 yards en route to joining the 2,000 single-season rushing yard club in 2020.

Week 9 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Date: Thursday, November 3

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Philly’s high-octane rushing attack will be a significant test for a Texans’ run defense that ranked 31st last season (142.2 YPG)

Week 10 @ New York Giants

Date: Sunday, November 13

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

The Giants’ prospects are looking up after hiring former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their next head coach and a strong April draft haul.

Week 11 vs. Washington Commanders

Date: Sunday, November 20

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

The Texans face off with yet another quarterback wearing new threads in Washington’s Carson Wentz, who threw for 381 yards and three touchdowns in two games against Houston while a member of the Indianapolis Colts last season.

Week 12 @ Miami Dolphins

Date: Sunday, November 27

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

The Texans travel to Hard Rock Stadium for the second consecutive season to battle Tyreek Hill and the new-look Miami Dolphins. Miami downed Houston 17-9 in last year’s meeting.

Week 13 vs. Cleveland Browns

Date: Sunday, December 4

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

This game will carry significantly more fan interest if former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is under center.

Week 14 @ Dallas Cowboys

Date: Sunday, December 11

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Houston travels to Dallas for the sixth installment of the Battle of Texas.

The Cowboys lead the all-time series 3-2, and you must like their chances in this one.

Week 15 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Sunday, December 18

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Patrick Mahomes and company will likely have their post-Tyreek Hill offense humming by this point of the season. Texans fans may want to look away.

Week 16 @ Tennessee Titans

Date: Saturday, December 24

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

The first of three straight divisional clashes for the Texans to close out the regular season. Can Houston upset the Titans on the road for the second consecutive year?

Week 17 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Date: Sunday, January 1

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

The Texans ring in the New Year with a rematch against the Jags, a game that will likely have significant draft implications.

Week 18 @ Indianapolis Colts

Date: Sunday, January 8

Time: TBD

Assuming the Colts still have something to play for, Houston would love to put a dent in Indy’s postseason hopes, a la Jacksonville in Week 18 of last season.