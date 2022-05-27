Houston Texans Limit No. 3 Pick Derek Stingley During OTA

The Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson reports that the Houston Texans have limited cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. during their organized team activities.

Stingley was the Texans’ third overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and missed a large portion of the 2021 season with a Lisfranc foot injury. He appeared unencumbered during Houston’s OTA, but he hasn’t participated in a full practice. Stingley was limited to individual drills.

Texans head coach Lovie Smith spoke about Stingley, “Coming in, we know he’s coming off a major injury, so for Derek and some of our other players, you can see we have quite a few guys that are out right now. Some are getting no reps; some are getting a limited amount of reps.”

In 2021, Stingley had eight tackles and one forced fumble in three games. During LSU’s pro day in April, he ran the 40 in 4.37.

Last season, Houston finished third in the AFC South with a 4-13 record.

