How does Mac Jones Compare to Tom Brady? Insight from Patriots Running Back Brandon Bolden

For seven seasons, New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden had the privilege to play with arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history – Tom Brady. After a 20-year run that included six Super Bowl trophies, things are a little different now in Foxboro since Brady left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

Following a season in which Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham shared quarterbacking duties, this past campaign saw Bolden share the field with whom the Patriots hope is their long-term answer at the position – a rookie out of Alabama named Mac Jones.

New England’s first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Jones had a successful rookie season, tossing 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. The 23-year-old led the Patriots to a 10-7 record and a spot in the postseason, where they ultimately fell to the Buffalo Bills 47-17 in the AFC Wild Card round.

Speaking with The Morning After’s Ben Stevens on Monday, Bolden was asked about his experience playing with Jones instead of Brady. Needless to say, the 32-year-old veteran gave an insightful answer.

“There really wasn’t much of a difference besides the actual years of experience,” Bolden said. “I remember my first day in New England…Tom came up to me and introduced himself, and ironically Mac did the same thing on his first day.” On Jones’ ability to succeed in the NFL, Bolden stated: “He has all the foundations to be a great quarterback. I’m excited to see what comes for him.”

After exceeding expectations in year one, Patriots fans hope the excitement surrounding Jones is just beginning.

