When you’re sitting down on a Sunday to watch some football, many fans want to know how much time they have to kill during halftime.
Whether you want to grab an adult beverage, make a meal, use the washroom, or do all of the above when you’re actually in attendance at the game, fans are often left wondering how long halftime is at an NFL game.
How Long is Halftime in the NFL?
There might be more entertainment for big games such as the Super Bowl or on the Thanksgiving slate that warrant a long pause between halves, but the time between the second and third quarter is generally the same.
It’s typically 12 minutes, which gives you time to get up and stretch the legs, or if you’re a die-hard football fan, switch over to another game and continue watching the previous game when it returns.
Regardless, halftime gives players a short chance to rest while also giving their coaches a new opportunity to strategize and make adjustments.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.