In the NFL, teams are spread out across the country, forming one of the world’s most competitive and fan-favorite leagues. Teams are organized into two conferences, the AFC and the NFC. Among these conferences, teams are separated by divisions.
How Many Divisions are in the NFL?
The 32 franchises in the NFL make up eight total divisions. There are four divisions in the AFC and four divisions in the NFC. With some of the best athletes in the world making up each conference, there are talented teams in each division.
Let’s look at each division and the teams that fill them out.
AFC Conference
AFC South
AFC North
AFC East
AFC West
Houston Texans
Baltimore Ravens
New York Jets
Las Vegas Raiders
Tennessee Titans
Pittsburgh Steelers
Buffalo Bills
Denver Broncos
Indianapolis Colts
Cleveland Browns
Miami Dolphins
Kansas City Chiefs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Cincinnati Bengals
New England Patriots
Los Angeles Chargers
NFC Conference
NFC South
NFC North
NFC East
NFC West
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Dallas Cowboys
San Francisco 49ers
Atlanta Falcons
Detroit Lions
New York Giants
Los Angeles Rams
New Orleans Saints
Green Bay Packers
Philadelphia Eagles
Arizona Cardinals
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Minnesota Vikings
Washington Commanders
Seattle Seahawks
Each team plays the other three divisional teams twice a year. The rivalry among each team grows stronger every year as they fight to win the division and make the playoffs.
