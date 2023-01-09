How Much Did Allegiant Stadium Cost to Build?

Allegiant Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders and college football’s UNLV football teams, cost $1.9 billion to build. The stadium, which led to the Raiders moving from Oakland to Las Vegas, has become a prime destination for NFL and college football post-season games.

Construction began on Allegiant Stadium in 2017, breaking ground in November. The stadium was finally completed and opened in July 2020. The domed stadium has an interchangeable surface. The Raiders play on a natural grass field, while the UNLV Rebels play on artificial turf.

The capacity for Allegiant Stadium is 65,000 people for NFL games and can be expanded to fit 71,835 people. For soccer, the stadium only holds 61,000 fans.

Because of Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas has become a marquee destination for the NFL and college football. In addition to hosting Raiders and Rebels home games, Allegiant Stadium plays host to the Las Vegas Bowl, the Pac-12 Championship Game, the Vegas Kickoff Classic, the East-West Shrine Bowl, the 2022 Pro Bowl, and the 2024 Super Bowl.

In addition to football games, Allegiant Stadium also hosted the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final for soccer. It has hosted various concerts, award ceremonies, and WWE Summer Slam. The stadium will also host the 2028 Men’s Final Four for college basketball.

Las Vegas is making the most of its new $1.9 billion stadium, bringing the top events from the professional and college levels and making Sin City a desirable destination for major sporting events.