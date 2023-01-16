What does a professional franchise do when the stadium it has called home is no longer a revenue generator and needs to be replaced?
There are a couple of options: first, the franchise can relocate to a city that will build them a new state-of-the-art facility and offers tax incentives. If the team does not want to move, they could alternatively raise funds and build a new stadium. The San Francisco 49ers played in Candlestick Park for years, but by the mid-2000s, the stadium needed to be replaced. The 49ers originally proposed a new stadium at the same site as Candlestick Park, but negotiations with the city of San Francisco went nowhere, so the team turned to Santa Clara. In 2010, the Santa Clara Stadium Authority was created, and a construction loan was granted with private investors. Construction on a new stadium began in April 2012, and Levi’s Stadium officially opened on July 17, 2014.
Stadiums are not cheap, but just how much did Levi’s Stadium cost to build? After a little more than two years of construction, Levi’s Stadium cost a total of 1.3 billion dollars to build.
The first game played at Levi’s Stadium was a “football” game of a different kind. The San Jose Earthquakes defeated Seattle Sounders FC on August 2, 2014, as the first official event held there. The 49ers played their first game a couple of weeks later, hosting the Denver Broncos in the preseason. In addition to hosting the 49ers, the stadium has been the home of the PAC-12 Championship Game, Super Bowl 50, WrestleMania 31, the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship, and several international soccer matches. Levi’s Stadium will also be one of 16 sites used for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.
