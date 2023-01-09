How Much Did Mercedes-Benz Stadium Cost?

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, cost a projected $1.6 billion to build. The home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons opened in August 2017 after nearly three years of construction. Mercedes-Benz Stadium holds up to 75,000 fans for American football and had a record attendance of 78,347 for the 2019 Peach Bowl.

The building has a retractable roof and an artificial turf surface and was designed to host multiple types of events as well.

Knowing Atlanta would host a multitude of college football games, the building design included bigger locker rooms so they could accommodate the larger rosters in college football.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium has some unique features as well. The upper deck includes the “100 Yard Club,” a concession and gathering area that stretches the entire length of the football field hence the name the “100 Yard Club.”

In a tribute to Atlanta’s railroad history, a train horn is blown every time the Falcons score a touchdown or Atlanta United FC scores a goal.

The stadium is home to the Falcons and the MLS’s Atlanta United FC. It has hosted numerous events like the Peach Bowl, the SEC Championship Game, the Celebration Bowl, the Chick-fil-a Kickoff Game, and the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. It was also slated to host the 2020 Final Four, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be a host stadium for the 2026 World Cup. Some of the biggest names in music have also held concerts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

For $1.6 billion, the stadium is getting plenty of use and will continue to be a desired destination for the world’s most significant sporting events.