How Much Did U.S. Bank Stadium Cost To Build?

After years of playing in the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, the Minnesota Vikings were handed funding to begin the construction of a new stadium. After some wrangling about the total amount of funding provided to the franchise during the Minnesota Legislature sessions of 2012, the project began with a $975 million price tag. In December 2013, construction began, opening in July 2016. Authority to use and occupy the stadium was handed over to the Vikings and the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority. The Vikings played the first preseason game at the facility on August 28, 2016. This was the first fixed-roof stadium built in the NFL in nearly 15 years, and the stadium went over budget.
How much did U.S. Bank Stadium end up costing? After two and a half years of construction, U.S. Bank Stadium was finished with a total project cost of $1.061 billion.
In addition to being the home of the Minnesota Vikings, the facility has held as many as 72,711 people for one event (2019 Final Four). It has hosted the Super Bowl, Summer X Games, numerous concerts, and International Champions Cup soccer games. U.S. Bank Stadium is considered one of the best venues in the NFL and is located in downtown Minneapolis. While $1.061 billion is over the original budget, the stadium is still significantly less expensive than recent builds like Mercedes-Benz Stadium, MetLife Stadium, Allegiant Stadium, and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.