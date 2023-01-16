How Much Did U.S. Bank Stadium Cost To Build?

After years of playing in the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, the Minnesota Vikings were handed funding to begin the construction of a new stadium. After some wrangling about the total amount of funding provided to the franchise during the Minnesota Legislature sessions of 2012, the project began with a $975 million price tag. In December 2013, construction began, opening in July 2016. Authority to use and occupy the stadium was handed over to the Vikings and the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority. The Vikings played the first preseason game at the facility on August 28, 2016. This was the first fixed-roof stadium built in the NFL in nearly 15 years, and the stadium went over budget.

How much did U.S. Bank Stadium end up costing? After two and a half years of construction, U.S. Bank Stadium was finished with a total project cost of $1.061 billion.

In addition to being the home of the Minnesota Vikings, the facility has held as many as 72,711 people for one event (2019 Final Four). It has hosted the Super Bowl, Summer X Games, numerous concerts, and International Champions Cup soccer games. U.S. Bank Stadium is considered one of the best venues in the NFL and is located in downtown Minneapolis. While $1.061 billion is over the original budget, the stadium is still significantly less expensive than recent builds like Mercedes-Benz Stadium, MetLife Stadium, Allegiant Stadium, and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.