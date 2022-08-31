How Much do NFL Mascots Make?

NFL mascots play an integral role in the live viewing experience at a game, but a question many people wonder about is how much they make per year.
Whether it’s Billy Buffalo, Roary, Freddie Falcon, or Blue, there are plenty of unique mascot presences surrounding the NFL. These talented, athletic humans enhance the in-stadium atmosphere, help create noise, and entertain while engaging with fans.
What’s even more interesting is that not every team in the league has one. The New York Jets, New York Giants, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Chargers, and Washington Commanders all don’t currently have a mascot in 2022.
How Much Does an NFL Mascot Make?
Although there isn’t a set rate for each mascot in the NFL, the average mascot in 2022 makes $60,000 annually. Other sports, such as MLB, the NHL, and the NBA, have different rates for how much annual income their mascots take home.
What the NFL mascots have going for them compared to the other Major Leagues is that they have a much shorter regular season schedule and don’t tend to travel for road games.
At the end of the day, if you’re someone who likes anonymity and has athletic ability, being a professional mascot might be your career choice.
