How to Watch, Stream & Bet the 2022 NFL Draft

Overview

The NFL draft kicks off tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada for the first time ever and the Jacksonville Jaguars will be on the clock sometime shortly after 8 PM ET. Georgie edge rusher Travon Walker is the expected number one overall pick to Jacksonville, with odds on the FanDuel Sportsbook to go first at -450 for the Bulldog.

As a whole, the draft will feature 262 selections, with 39 of those picks being compensatory choices.

When and Where is the NFL Draft?

The NFL draft is located in Las Vegas, Nevada this year from Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

8:00 PM ET, Thursday, April 28 (Round 1)

With the No. 1 overall pick for the second year in a row, the Jaguars begin the draft sometime after 8 PM tonight on April 28th and should finish approximately by 11:30 PM ET. The 2021 NFL Draft saw the first round total three hours and 44 minutes.

Round 1 Time Limit: 10 minutes per selection.

7:00 PM ET, Friday, April 29 (Rounds 2-3)

Friday kicks off with the 33rd pick at the top of the second round second and the third round should finish approximately by 11:00 PM ET. The 2021 NFL Draft saw the second and third rounds total four hours and 26 minutes.

Round 2 Time Limit: 7 minutes per selection.

Round 3 Time Limit: 5 minutes per selection.

12:00 PM ET, Saturday, April 30 (Rounds 4-7)

For the true die-hards, Day 3 concludes the draft with the final four rounds, with the seventh round likely to wrap up by approximately 6:30 PM ET on Saturday. The 2021 NFL Draft saw rounds 4 through 7 take six hours and 42 minutes.

Round 4/5/6 Time Limit: 5 minutes per selection.

Round 7 Time Limit: 4 minutes per selection.

How to Watch the NFL Draft?

TV: Televised Nationally by NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes.

Radio: The NFL draft can be heard nationwide on Westwood One Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio, and ESPN Radio.

Mobile: NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.

How to Bet the NFL Draft

In addition to traditional bets such as the Super Bowl winner, the NFL draft offers a unique night with plenty of bets to look at on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Below you can find the list of the 32 selections we made for the first round of the NFL draft.