Hunter Renfrow won’t play Sunday for the Las Vegas Raiders, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders’ official website reports.

Sunday will mark the second consecutive game that Renfrow has missed due to a concussion. Renfrow suffered the concussion late in the Raiders’ loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2.

On the season, Renfrow has 10 receptions for 80 yards, mainly as the slot receiver for the team. Mack Hollins is expected to once again be a big part of the game plan Sunday, with Renfrow inactive. Hollins had a fantastic Week 3 with eight receptions for 158 yards and a score.