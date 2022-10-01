Hunter Renfrow Won't Play Sunday for the Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday will mark the second consecutive game that Renfrow has missed due to a concussion. Renfrow suffered the concussion late in the Raiders’ loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2.
On the season, Renfrow has 10 receptions for 80 yards, mainly as the slot receiver for the team. Mack Hollins is expected to once again be a big part of the game plan Sunday, with Renfrow inactive. Hollins had a fantastic Week 3 with eight receptions for 158 yards and a score.
The Raiders are winless and will look to salvage their season Sunday versus the Denver Broncos. Despite being 0-3 on the season, Vegas is currently a 2.5-point favorite (-105) over the Broncos. The Raiders are -136 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 45.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
