Indianapolis Colts Fire Head Coach Frank Reich

The news comes in the wake of Indy’s 26-3 blowout loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, the Colts’ third straight defeat. Projected by many as a possible Super Bowl contender, following the addition of veteran quarterback Matt Ryan, Indianapolis has been one of the worst teams in football, particularly offensively. Through nine weeks, the Colts are averaging a measly 14.1 points per game, last in the NFL.
Indianapolis benched Ryan in favor of backup Sam Ehlinger and fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady in an effort to provide a spark. The Colts have since managed to score just 19 points over the past two weeks. Sunday was perhaps the club’s worst performance to date, as Indy could only muster 121 total yards of offense, with Ehlinger being sacked nine times.
Hired by the organization in 2018, Reich led the Colts to two playoff appearances across his four-and-a-half seasons at the helm. However, Indy’s revolving door of quarterbacks post-Andrew Luck was too much for Reich to overcome.
Reich ends his Colts tenure with a 40-33-1 record.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Colts as +6 point road underdogs on the spread and +205 on the moneyline for Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
