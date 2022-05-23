Indianapolis Colts Sign QB Nick Foles to 2-Year Contract

Foles played under Colts head coach Frank Reich with the Philadelphia Eagles during their Super Bowl-winning season. Reich was the offensive coordinator in 2017 when Foles took over for an injured Carson Wentz.
Foles spent last season with the Chicago Bears, only playing in one game. He had 24 completions for 250 yards and one touchdown in 2021. The last time Foles had any significant playing time was with the Bears in 2018, where he had 202 completions for 1,852 yards and ten touchdowns in nine games. Foles will serve as the backup to the Colts’ new starting quarterback Matt Ryan.
Last season, Indianapolis was second in the AFC South with a 9-8 record but failed to make the postseason.
Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Indianapolis Colts are -370 against the Houston Texans for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL Season.
