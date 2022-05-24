Indianapolis Colts Sign Running Back Ty’Son Williams

The Indianapolis Colts announced that they have signed running back Ty’Son Williams.

The Baltimore Ravens had the right to keep Williams but decided to withdraw their tender offer two weeks ago, allowing the Colts to sign the 25-year-old. Last season, he played 13 games for the Ravens but only started three of them. Williams had 35 attempts for 185 rushing yards and one touchdown. He also caught nine passes for 84 receiving yards.

Colts starting running back Jonathan Taylor led the NFL in rushing yards with 1,811 and had the most rushing touchdowns with 18. Nyheim Hines seems firmly placed as Taylor’s backup, so it seems Williams will be competing with Phillip Lindsay and Deon Jackson for a spot on the depth chart.

The team also announced that offensive lineman Alex Mollette was waived.

Indianapolis finished second in the AFC South with a 9-8 record in 2021.

