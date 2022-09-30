Initial Tests Show No Structural Damage for Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa
Paul Connor
The Miami Dolphins received good news Friday regarding injured starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, initial tests showed no structural damage, and Tagovailoa is resting at home and in “good spirits.”
Tua Tagovailoa is now at his home in South Florida, was in 'good spirits' upon landing with the team, per source.
MRI to come, possibly second opinion. Initial tests showed no structural damage.
As sports fans are well aware by now, Tagovailoa was diagnosed with a concussion after suffering a terrifying injury in Thursday’s contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. The 24-year-old was transported to a local hospital upon being discharged and traveling back with his Dolphins teammates.
Tagovailoa is scheduled to undergo an MRI in the coming days.
Fowler’s report is excellent news, but there remain serious questions over whether Tagovailoa should have taken the field at all after what looked to be an initial concussion suffered in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills. While Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is adamant that was not the case, the NFLPA is continuing to investigate the situation and will pursue “all legal options.”
If Tagovailoa is forced to miss game action (a likely scenario), backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will take over as Miami’s starter.
