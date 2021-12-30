Is it The End Of An Era In Pittsburgh as Roethlisberger leans toward retirement?

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Monday’s game against the Browns could be the final game at Heinz Field for Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

BREAKING; Ben Roethlisberger said today that Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns is likely his final game at Heinz Field, his first public indication he will retire after the season. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) December 30, 2021

According to FiveThirtyEight, the Steelers only have a 12% chance to make the playoffs. To do so, they’ll need to defeat both the Browns and Ravens in their final two games of the season and hope the Bengals lose their two remaining games. Pittsburgh does have a slightly easier remaining schedule since Cincinnati has to take on the 11-4 Chiefs on Sunday.

Despite having a better winning percentage than Cleveland, it’s Pittsburgh that’ll be the underdog when both teams face off on Monday night. The Steelers are catching as many as 3.5 points, and sharp bettors can’t get enough of the home underdogs in this spot.

With this matchup being the final game of the week, both teams could have a better idea of where they stand in the playoff picture. However, regardless of what happens, one has to figure that the Steelers team will be well-motivated to send their quarterback out on a high note.

To keep up to date with all your NFL action and fluctuating market prices, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook. There, you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays, all at one convenient location.