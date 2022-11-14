Is it Time to be Concerned About the Buffalo Bills?

The Buffalo Bills no longer sit on top in the AFC East, and it’s fair to ask whether or not it’s time to be concerned about the team’s futures. There have been a lot of inconsistencies with how the Bills have operated of late, but they still boast a 6-3 record overall. Still, you have to wonder why the team still holds the top Super Bowl odds at +380 on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

It’s not that there are many holes in the overall construction of the roster, but there’s a recipe to beat them, which we saw in the Minnesota Vikings’ overtime victory on Sunday.

Buffalo has not been able to establish a ground game, and it’s hard to see them finding success late into January if that continues. To put things into context, quarterback Josh Allen is the Bills leading rusher with 476 yards, and the closest Buffalo running back to him is Devin Singletary with 394. There’s no doubt this team relies on their aerial attack, but they have to be able to change the pace and keep defenses guessing. It will be interesting to follow how head coach Sean McDermott makes adjustments to the offense and if he sees it fit to give more rushing attempts to the Bills’ backfield.

In addition, the Bills’ secondary has struggled, largely due to the absence of Jordan Poyer, who has been on the sidelines with an elbow injury. The Vikings wanted to attack the Bills’ secondary. They did so effectively, demonstrating that if you have an elite wide receiver like Justin Jefferson, there are holes that can be exploited on Buffalo’s defense.

This isn’t hard criticism of Bills signal caller Josh Allen, but there’s room for him to improve. Allen has been notorious for some poor turnovers and decision-making, but it’s hard to fault him knowing he can also easily make plays out of nothing. Still, the turnover battle matters in the playoffs, and he has to prove that he can take care of the football more for this team to get past their playoff demons.

Below you can find some of the Bills’ futures odds from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Buffalo Bills Division Winner AFC Winner Super Bowl Winner -180 200 380

The Miami Dolphins lead the AFC East by a half-game, but the Bills are still listed as -180 favorites to capture the division crown. The Bills want their playoff run to go through their home field, so there’s an incentive for them to put forth a solid second half.

When looking at their odds to win the AFC, along with their Super Bowl odds, there’s not much value, considering that they own the shortest odds in both categories. Are the Bills a contender? Absolutely. Still, there are holes on this roster that should cause for pause when considering whether or not they have the pieces to make a deep run in January.