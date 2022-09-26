Is the Las Vegas Raiders' Season Already Over?

After the Las Vegas Raiders’ 0-3 start to the campaign, is there enough talent on the roster to dig out of this hole in the AFC?

Since the NFL added more playoff teams in 1979, only six teams that have started 0-3 have qualified for the postseason, which doesn’t bode well for the Raiders. The most recent team to succeed after doing so was the 2018 Houston Texans, but it’s been rare.

However, it’s still worth looking into whether or not there’s any value in the Raiders’ futures.

The Raiders have kicked off their campaign with losses to the Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals, and Tennessee Titans. What’s most interesting about the Raiders’ three defeats is that the margin of victory has been extremely thin. If you combine the three losses, the team has been outscored by just 13 points, which could mean some positive regression is coming for Las Vegas.

Entering the season, the AFC West was projected to be the division of death, but through three weeks, the four teams have a combined 5-7 record, so some of the preseason hype could have been overstated. For the most part, this team’s struggles appear to be on the offensive side of the ball. Derek Carr hasn’t stood out at quarterback despite the addition of Davante Adams to his wide receiver group, and the team sits in the bottom third of the league in rushing yards per game.

Despite losing all three games, there have been some positives on defense but still some concerns about its overall construction. There are far too many questions through a limited sample size, making it hard to trust their futures. Still, their win total is the one future with the most value, set at just 6.5.

Las Vegas Raiders Current Win Total Over 6.5 Under 6.5 -130 110

The Raiders entered the season with the third hardest strength of schedule, and with their slow start to the season, there are definite questions about whether or not they can exceed their current number of 6.5 wins. If you expect the Raiders’ struggles to continue, there’s some value in the under 6.5 at +110, which would be a big underachievement after winning ten games in 2021. Looking at their remaining schedule, there are only two games where you’ll likely see them enter as a favorite, against Seattle and Houston, so the Raiders could be in for a long 2022 season.