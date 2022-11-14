Is there Value in Backing Green Bay Packers to Make Playoffs?

The Green Bay Packers aren’t out of the playoff race just yet, but they haven’t made their lives easy.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are coming off a come-from-behind victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter on Sunday to improve to 4-6. The issue for Rodgers and company is they’ve lost too many winnable games and have put themselves on the outside looking in.

Things won’t get easier down the stretch, with games against the Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, and undefeated Philadelphia Eagles still on tap. What’s disappointing about Green Bay is that there’s so much talent on the roster, and it might go to waste because of some abysmal losses.

The strength of this team was supposed to be on the defense, which hasn’t shown itself this season. With the talent the Packers have on defense, they should be able to stay in games while the offense continues to improve. Green Bay’s victory over a Cowboys defense (among the NFL’s best) could be an excellent building block for their offense. Rodgers showed some chemistry with rookie wideout Christian Watson, who caught three touchdown passes in their overtime win over Dallas. If Watson can continue emerging as a legitimate wide-receiving threat opposite Allen Lazard, the team can start to see the end of the tunnel with some of their offensive struggles.

Below you can find the current odds on the FanDuel Sportsbook for the Packers to qualify for the postseason.

Green Bay Packers Playoff Odds Yes No 300 -360

With the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, and New York Giants ahead of Green Bay, they will need some help moving forward. Still, the Packers are viewed as a longshot to qualify for the playoffs, and that’s likely the right outlook for the oddsmakers. Green Bay is listed at +300 to make the playoffs but -360 to miss. To have a remote shot of qualifying, the Packers will need to go 6-1 or 5-2 down the stretch while also seeing some of the teams ahead of them lose games.

It doesn’t help matters that Green Bay has already lost to the Giants, but they did pick up a win against Dallas, who will be interesting to follow down the stretch. Is there value in backing the Packers to make the playoffs? The answer is likely yes, considering what we saw from Rodgers on Sunday. Even if it’s a long shot, enough value is there to at least intrigue bettors.