Isaiah McKenzie is Questionable to Play Sunday for the Buffalo Bills

McKenzie is dealing with a hamstring injury that has kept him off the practice field this week. Whether or not McKenzie plays Sunday versus the Miami Dolphins could come right down to the wire, and we may not know for sure until the inactives are announced at 11:30 AM EST.
It could also come down to strategy by the Bills’ coaching staff. They likely know they will win this game versus a shorthanded Dolphins team with or without McKenzie, so why take a chance of him suffering a setback? They might keep him sidelined until the divisional round of the playoffs, when they will likely need him more.
The Bills are a -13.5-point favorite (-115) versus the Dolphins in this contest and are -1000 on the moneyline. The game has an over/under of 43.5, over (-105), and under (-115). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.