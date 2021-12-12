WFT RB J.D. McKissic, listed as questionable for Sunday vs. Cowboys due to a concussion, will not play, per source; WFT WR Curtis Samuel, also questionable due to a groin injury, is expected to play, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 12, 2021

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that J.D. McKissic will not play Week 14 against the Cowboys. However, McKissic did take part in practice this week in a limited capacity but could not clear the NFL’s concussion protocol. McKissic suffered the injury in Week 12 against the Seahawks and was carted off the field. This week will mark the second game McKissic will miss due to the injury. He is third on the team in rushing with 212 yards. With McKissic sidelined, Washington will lean heavily on Antonio Gibson. In Week 13, Gibson rushed for 88 yards on 23 carries in McKissic’s absence. Gibson also leads Washington with 800 yards and five rushing touchdowns. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Gibson is a -110 to go over/under 68.5 yards. McKissic is expected back for Washington’s Week 15 matchup with the Eagles.

