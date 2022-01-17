J.J. Watt activated off Cardinals’ injured reserve, will play against Rams

ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirms that J.J. Watt has been activated off the Cardinals’ injured reserve.

Cardinals’ five-time Pro Bowl DE J.J. Watt, who tore his labrum and underwent shoulder surgery earlier this season, was officially activated off injured reserve and will play tonight’s wild-card game vs. the Los Angeles Rams. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 17, 2022

Watt released a video on Twitter that implied as much, but it’s now confirmed that he will suit up against the Rams.

Watt is coming off of shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum. He was initially expected to miss four to six months but has been out for less than three.

The former Houston Texan appeared in seven regular-season games this season and last played on October 24. Over that span, he racked up 16 total tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, and one forced fumble.

He’s a former three-time Defensive Player of the Year and a five-time Pro Bowler.

The Cardinals released Breon Borders on Sunday to make room for Watt.

Monday’s matchup will be Watt’s ninth playoff game and first with the Cardinals.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Cardinals are +150 on the moneyline and +3.5 road dogs against the Rams.