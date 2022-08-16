Jacksonville Jaguars 2022 Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis

Following last year’s Urban Meyer debacle, the Jacksonville Jaguars enter 2022 under new leadership, and with that, a renewed sense of optimism that brighter days are ahead.

Jacksonville hired former Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl-winning head coach Doug Pederson as its new headman. Renowned for his work with quarterbacks, Pederson will be tasked with helping last year’s first overall pick Trevor Lawrence reach his sky-high potential following a disappointing rookie season.

Hoping to expedite their rebuild, the Jags spent the most of any organization during free agency. Jacksonville also selected talented linebacker/pass rusher Travon Walker, with the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft, adding much-needed athleticism on defense.

While they are likely a few years away from contending for a playoff spot, the Jags should be a tougher out in 2022.

With that said, here is a look at Jacksonville’s regular season schedule.

Week 1 @ Washington Commanders

Date: Sunday, September 11

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

The Doug Pederson era officially begins with a matchup against the Washington Commanders and their new quarterback Carson Wentz. Pederson is all too familiar with Wentz, having coached the former number two overall pick for five seasons during the pair’s time together in Philadelphia.

Week 2 vs. Indianapolis Colts

Date: Sunday, September 18

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Jacksonville shocked the football world last season, downing the Colts in Week 18 and ending Indy’s playoff hopes. Jaguars fans should expect a motivated Colts squad, which now boasts former Atlanta Falcons great Matt Ryan at quarterback.

Week 3 @ Los Angeles Chargers

Date: Sunday, September 25

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

The Jags do not have an excellent track record playing on the West Coast, losing 11 of their past 12 games. Things won’t get easier in 2022 against superstar quarterback Justin Herbert and an explosive Chargers offense.

Week 4 @ Philadelphia Eagles

Date: Sunday, October 2

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Doug Pederson returns to the City of Brotherly Love. Pederson coached the Eagles from 2016-2020, leading the team to a victory in Super Bowl LII. He should receive a warm reception.

Week 5 vs. Houston Texans

Date: Sunday, October 9

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

The Texans have had the Jags’ number, winning the past eight meetings. Can Jacksonville finally put an end to the skid?

Week 6 @ Indianapolis Colts

Date: Sunday, October 16

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

The second and final meeting with the Colts comes relatively early in Jacksonville’s schedule.

The Jags are 0-4 in their last four trips to Indy.

Week 7 vs. New York Giants

Date: Sunday, October 23

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Jacksonville hosts a New York Giants team that is not lacking talent and should be much improved following the hiring of former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach.

Week 8 vs. Denver Broncos

Date: Sunday, October 30

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

The Jags battle Russell Wilson and the new-look Denver Broncos in London, England. Jacksonville won on a last-second field goal in last year’s trip across the pond, edging the Miami Dolphins 23-20 and ending the second-longest losing streak in NFL history.

Week 9 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Date: Sunday, November 6

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Jacksonville gets its first look at star wide receiver Davante Adams in a Raiders uniform. Las Vegas acquired Adams in an offseason trade with the Green Bay Packers.

Week 10 @ Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Sunday, November 13

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

The Jags head into their bye with a tough matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes will likely have KC’s post-Tyreek Hill offense humming along by this point in the season.

Week 11 BYE

Week 12 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Date: Sunday, November 27

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Ravaged by injuries last season, Lamar Jackson and company are widely expected to return to the upper echelon of the AFC.

These two teams last met in December 2020, a 40-14 Ravens victory.

Week 13 @ Detroit Lions

Date: Sunday, December 4

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

The first two selections of the 2022 NFL Draft go head to head in Jags linebacker Travon Walker and Lions pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson.

Week 14 @ Tennessee Titans

Date: Sunday, December 11

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

The first of two matchups against the reigning AFC South champs.

Titans superstar running back Derrick Henry has owned the Jags, rushing for 1,143 yards and scoring 15 touchdowns in 11 career games versus Jacksonville.

Week 15 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Date: Sunday, December 18

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Jacksonville hosts America’s Team for the first time since 2006.

The two sides last met in 2018, the Cowboys walking away with a convincing 40-7 home victory.

Week 16 @ New York Jets

Date: Thursday, December 22

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

While both teams will likely be out of the playoff hunt, a matchup between young quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson remains intriguing.

The Jets downed the Jags 26-21 last season.

Week 17 @ Houston Texans

Date: Sunday, January 1

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

The Jags ring in the New Year with the second and final meeting against the Texans, a game that will likely carry significant draft implications.

Week 18 vs. Tennessee Titans

Date: Sunday, January 8

Time: TBD

Jacksonville closes things out with a return engagement against the Titans, who will likely be fighting for playoff seeding in the AFC.

Tennessee has won four of the last five meetings in Jacksonville.