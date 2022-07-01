Jags QB Trevor Lawrence Enjoying Impressive Offseason
Paul Connor
Following the Urban Meyer debacle, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence enters 2022 with an opportunity to put last year’s disappointing rookie campaign behind him. By all accounts, Lawrence is already taking full advantage of his clean slate.
Speaking with reporters Friday, Jags quarterbacks coach Mike McCoy praised the former first overall pick’s work this offseason, saying, “I think he’s done an outstanding job of number one, learning the system and buying into the way that we want to run, and we want our quarterback to play in the system…The last couple of days through the OTAs, you see some of the checks that he’s made at the line of scrimmage. He’s making quicker decisions now.”
Lawrence started all 17 games for Jacksonville last season, throwing for 3,641 yards with 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. However, it’s difficult to read too much into those numbers given the tumultuous circumstances he was forced to perform under.
With the hiring of former Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl-winning head coach Doug Pederson and the Jags spending big in free agency, Lawrence is poised for greater success in 2022. We know his talent is not an issue.
