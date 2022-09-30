Jaguars-Eagles: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

Two teams that have come out of the gate hot will collide on Sunday afternoon, with the Jacksonville Jaguars set to visit the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jacksonville Jaguars (+235) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-290) Total: 45.5. (O -115, U -105)

It’s not hard to agree with the statement that the Philadelphia Eagles have been the most impressive story in the NFL early on, owning a 3-0 record after victories against the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, and Washington Commanders. None of those teams are world-beaters, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that they’ve looked strong in those wins. The Jaguars enter this contest with a 2-1 record, notching victories over the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers while falling victim to the Commanders in Week 1. With the way both teams have looked early on, don’t be surprised if this is the Eagles’ biggest challenge yet.

The Eagles are playing well out of the gate, but the Jags haven’t received the attention they deserve. The team has looked better on defense, while the most significant improvement might be on offense, with Trevor Lawrence looking like who he was hyped up to be. Lawrence has thrown for 772 yards, along with six touchdowns through three games. The ground game has been solid, with two running backs that can handle a significant workload. Is this the year they make the jump to a serious playoff contender? Probably not, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t heading in a positive direction under head coach Doug Pederson’s tutelage.

Entering this contest, the Eagles are drawing more attention in the betting markets, which shouldn’t be a surprise with how they’ve looked through three weeks. The spread has been somewhat equal regarding where the money and tickets are going, with the Jags holding a slight advantage with 51% of tickets and 52% of the handle. Unsurprisingly though, the Eagles have been getting some big money bets backing their moneyline price of -290, which has seen 37% of bets placed on them and 76% of the handle. That lines up precisely with how we’re viewing this contest. The Eagles should be able to come out with a victory at home, but the visiting Jags should have enough to cover the spread. The line has the Eagles as 6.5-point home favorites, and that’s likely an appropriate number, but the Jags should be able to sneak in a late cover and keep this contest close.

Best Bet: Jaguars +6.5 (-106)

Looking toward the total for this matchup, it will be interesting to consider both sides here because both offenses and defenses have had coming-out parties through Week 3. Gauging the public’s interest has shown us that 69% of bets and 68% of the handle have sided with the over 45.5, meaning more people are expecting a high-scoring game. Siding with the over is something that makes sense in this Sunday tilt.

Best Bet: Over 45.5 (-115)

Game Pick: Eagles 30, Jaguars 24