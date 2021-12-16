Jaguars Fire Head Coach Urban Meyer and Sunday’s Spread vs. Texans Moves Significantly

Never mind waiting until Friday evening to bury a news story. On Wednesday night, Jaguars owner Shahid Khan decided that he couldn’t wait any longer. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Khan decided it was time to end his tumultuous relationship with head coach Urban Meyer, just 11 months after hiring him for the job.

After less than one year in Jacksonville, Urban Meyer is out as the Jaguars’ head coach, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 16, 2021

It’s been one scandal after another since Meyer took the job on Jan. 14. The most recent report was that Meyer once kicked former Jaguars’ kicker Josh Lambo as he stretched before practice.

Former Jaguars kicker @JoshLambo describes what he says #Jaguars head coach #UrbanMeyer said and did to him while he was stretching during an August practice. See more of my interview with #JoshLambo tonight at 11pm on First Coast News. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/BCABN1JSTu — Heather Crawford (@HeatherFCN) December 16, 2021

There’s no question that he’s had plenty of missteps since his first day on the job. He hired former Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle despite allegations of racially biased behavior. Two days later, Doyle resigned, citing that he didn’t want to distract the team.

There were also signs of nepotism when he brought in Tim Tebow to compete for a tight-end position. Tebow likely prevented other players more deserving to get a shot on the team. Then, in August, when the Jaguars were finalizing their roster, Meyer voluntarily stated that a player’s vaccination status was also part of his decision-making. That later prompted an investigation by the NFL Players Association.

And who can forget the humiliating video of Meyer with a woman that wasn’t his wife after he decided to stay back in Ohio and not fly back with the team following their overtime loss to the Bengals?

Other reports also surfaced about Meyer calling the coaches on his staff losers.

Urban Meyer attempts to explain Jaguars usage of James Robinson. https://t.co/z0Cqlq0h8j — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 7, 2021

He also didn’t know whether two of his best players in James Robinson and Andre Cisco, were playing regularly or not.

Urban Meyer was asked about third-round pick Andre Cisco playing more. "Cisco is playing a little bit more — I believe. I don't have his numbers in front of me." H/t to @Demetrius82, who points out that Cisco played 0 defensive snaps yesterday. #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/tgj0XnGeVe — Simon Gibbs (@SimonGibbs26) December 13, 2021

With Meyer now gone, the betting market views his termination as a positive sign for the Jaguars. Jacksonville initially opened as a 3.5-point home favorite against Houston on Sunday. But after news of Meyer’s firing, that number’s now been bet up to -5.

