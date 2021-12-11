Jaguars’ head coach Urban Meyer having troubles again

Jaguars’ head coach Urban Meyer continues to have problems, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports. Reports are coming in that Meyer has had clashes with several players and coaches. While it’s true that coaches will often clash with players and even assistant coaches during a long season, this doesn’t go over well after the married Meyer was caught on video earlier this year, one might say dancing a little too close with a single woman after not coming home with the team after a game. In general, Meyer’s game planning and coaching have come into question multiple times this season as well.

Shad Khan, the owner of the Jaguars, had been after Meyer to coach the franchise for several years as he believed he needed a powerhouse coach to change the losing culture of the organization. So far, that hasn’t happened as the Jaguars have a 2-10 record, and quite a few now wonder if Meyer will be one and one with the Jaguars and the NFL.

The only thing the Jaguars are playing for this season is to see where they will pick in the NFL Draft next April. On Sunday, the Jaguars are 8.5-point underdogs (-110) to the Titans and are +350 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 43.5, over (-114), and under (-106).