Jaguars-Jets DFS Showdown: Injury and Depth Analysis

QUARTERBACK:

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars will head north for Thursday Night Football to take on Zach Wilson and the New York Jets with playoff implications on the line. Lawrence is listed as questionable but expected to play. He has passed for over 315 yards in three of his last four games. The weather will be a mess, with rain and wind expected throughout the game, as we see his passing yard over/under sitting at 212.5 right now. Mike White remains hurt, so Zach Wilson has another opportunity to prove himself, but he won’t be able to escape the elements. He does have a much more favorable matchup against a weak Jaguars pass defense rather than Lawrence having to face a loaded secondary.

RUNNING BACK:

Travis Etienne will be the lead back for the Jaguars, combining for 36 rushing attempts over his past two games. Both running backs will need to have prominent roles given the elements, but the Jaguars’ offense matches up much worse, with a banged-up offensive line and facing a stout defense. Etienne hasn’t been overly involved in the passing game, so we’re hopeful for approximately three targets. JaMycal Hasty and Snoop Conner will each rotate in for some touches out of the backfield, with a probable split of about five carries.

Zonovan Knight will be the lead back for the Jets, as he’s expected to play despite being listed as questionable. He’s averaged nearly 15 carries per game over the past four outings, and he will have a prominent role against a worse defense. Michael Carter has seen more snaps than Knight over the past two games despite being out carried 30-9. Carter has a higher pass-catching upside, but that won’t matter much tonight.

WIDE RECEIVER:

We’ll see how much the receivers can get the ball through the rain and wind, but the Jaguars’ receivers have been scorching hot. Zay Jones, in particular, has had six receptions in four of the last five games while finding the end zone four times over the past two. He’s still the WR2 behind Christian Kirk, who has averaged over eight targets per game. Marvin Jones will have a prominent role, as he’s averaged about five targets per game. Jamal Agnew and Tim Jones will rotate in, with Agnew having the higher upside.

Garrett Wilson has been incredible for the Jets, as he’s gone over 75 yards in six of his last seven games. He propels this offense, so getting him the ball will be a priority. Elijah Moore has combined for 23 targets over the past three games as the WR2, with Corey Davis re-entering the fold as the WR3. Denzel Mims and Jeff Smith are both banged up, so Braxton Berrios will serve as the primary rotational receiver, with Diontae Spencer or Irvin Charles being the fifth guy. Overall, the Jaguars’ pass defense stinks, so the Jets’ receivers have a much better opportunity through the rain.

TIGHT END:

Evan Engram has combined for 25 targets over these past two weeks, which is absurd given what he’s done all year. Chris Manhertz and Dan Arnold could potentially see a target or two behind Engram. Jacksonville’s defense does not defend opposing tight ends well, averaging the fourth most yards per game allowed to the position, so Tyler Conklin could be in the optimal spot to produce tonight. CJ Uzomah is coming off of a two-touchdown game which cannot be ignored on a showdown slate.