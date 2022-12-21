Jaguars-Jets: How to Watch, Stream & Bet 'Thursday Night Football'

Two teams looking to stay in the AFC playoff hunt will collide on Thursday Night Football, with the Jacksonville Jaguars visiting the New York Jets.

The Jaguars picked up a stunning victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15 and are alive in the AFC South divisional race. Things aren’t going as well for the Jets, who, despite having a better record than Jacksonville, saw their playoff odds take a hit with their third straight loss.

Knowing where these teams stand makes it a must-win game for both if they want to stay in the hunt.

Jacksonville has struggled on the road with a 2-5 record, while the Jets are 3-4 as the hosts.

When and Where is Jaguars-Jets?

Jaguars: 6-8 | Jets: 7-7

Date: December 22, 2022 | Kick-Off: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey | Stadium: MetLife Stadium

How to Watch Jaguars-Jets?

TV: NBC, Amazon Prime | Live Stream: Amazon Prime/NBC

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung, Terry McAulay

How to Bet Jaguars-Jets

Moneyline: Jaguars (-112) | Jets (-104)

Spread: Jaguars -1.5 (-105) | Jets +1.5 (-115)

Total: 36.5 (O-110, U-110)

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, spread, and game total, many other options are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

With how tight these teams are in the standings, it’s not a shock to see this game basically listed as a pick’em. The Jaguars are slight road favorites at -1.5 on the spread while also owning -112 odds on the moneyline, compared to the Jets at -104. Jacksonville’s offense has recently come alive, and Trevor Lawrence is demonstrating that he has the makings of a future star quarterback. That’s not a luxury the Jets have in this matchup, as they start Zach Wilson for the second consecutive week. There’s a clear edge for the Jaguars in that department, which could be the difference in siding with the visitors on a short week. Still, it’s interesting that the contest has a low total, set at just 36.5. The Jaguars outscored that number on their own last week, but the expectation is that both sides will struggle on offense.

Check back tomorrow on SportsGrid for our best bets involving this Jaguars-Jets clash! There will be plenty of bets to keep track of, including ones involving the total, spread, and moneyline.

Injuries to Watch for

Jaguars: Cam Robinson, OT (DNP), Folorunso Fatukasi, DE (DNP)

Jets: Brandin Echols, CB (DNP), Denzel Mims, WR (DNP), Jeff Smith, WR (DNP)