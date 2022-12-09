Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Did Not Practice on Thursday

Trevor Lawrence did not practice on Thursday for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) didn’t practice for the second day in a row. Doug Pederson said Wednesday he thought Lawrence may be able to practice at some point this week. Friday is a shorter workout so that remains a possibility. https://t.co/Ad57d8XIFo — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) December 8, 2022

Lawrence has a toe injury that has kept him off the practice field for the first two sessions this week. The team hopes he can put in some practice time on Friday. Whether or not Lawrence can, head coach Doug Pederson stated on Thursday that he expects the quarterback to start Sunday versus the Tennessee Titans.

The Jaguars are playing out the string once again, but there is hope, as Lawrence, under the tutelage of Pederson, has finally started to show why he was the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.