Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Did Not Practice on Thursday
George Kurtz
Trevor Lawrence did not practice on Thursday for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) didn’t practice for the second day in a row. Doug Pederson said Wednesday he thought Lawrence may be able to practice at some point this week. Friday is a shorter workout so that remains a possibility. https://t.co/Ad57d8XIFo
Lawrence has a toe injury that has kept him off the practice field for the first two sessions this week. The team hopes he can put in some practice time on Friday. Whether or not Lawrence can, head coach Doug Pederson stated on Thursday that he expects the quarterback to start Sunday versus the Tennessee Titans.
The Jaguars are playing out the string once again, but there is hope, as Lawrence, under the tutelage of Pederson, has finally started to show why he was the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
The Jaguars are 3.5-point underdogs (-104) in this contest and are +168 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 44.5, over (-105), and under (-115). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.