Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Praises HC Doug Pederson
Paul Connor
Following the Urban Meyer debacle, the Jacksonville Jaguars hope the hiring of Super Bowl-winning head coach Doug Pederson can wash away all remnants of the most tumultuous season in franchise history.
If you ask the team’s quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, Pederson’s presence has already made a world of difference.
“His resume speaks for itself,” said Lawrence. “But then seeing the way he carries himself, the way he treats people. The way he leads, I think we’re similar — just our demeanors, our personality. Doesn’t get too high or too low. I think that’s really important to have if you’re going to be a really good head coach, especially in the NFL…So it’s been great getting to know him. I think he’s done a great job just planning out our offseason. There were a lot of changes we needed to make, and I think he’s made those.”
Known for his ability to get the most out of his starting quarterback, Pederson will be tasked with helping Lawrence reach the potential that made him one of the most hyped prospects in recent memory. Following a disappointing rookie campaign, the former number one overall pick certainly deserves a pass given the circumstances he was forced to perform under. Now working with a capable head coach, the sky is the limit for the ultra-talented 22-year-old.
