Jaguars RB James Robinson a Three-Down Back?

Robinson is currently recovering from a torn Achilles that he suffered last December and is expected to miss the early portion of the regular season. Robinson’s injury leaves fellow running back Travis Etienne to handle most of the club’s backfield touches (Etienne missed all of last season with a Lisfranc injury). However, once he is fully cleared, Robinson should factor heavily into Pederson’s plans offensively.
Per Shipley, “The expectation inside TIAA Bank Field is for Robinson to have a large role in the offense. The comments from inside the building are just as positive, if not more. The Jaguars know how important Robinson is, even with Etienne in the fold.”
Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020, Robinson has emerged as one of the Jags’ best players, racking up 2,403 total yards and 18 touchdowns across his first two NFL seasons.
While Etienne is generating all the buzz, Robinson could be a sneaky late-round selection in 2022 fantasy football drafts, especially if he is able to return to pre-injury form.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Jaguars at +166 on the moneyline for their Week 1 matchup against the Washington Commanders.
