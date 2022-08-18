Jaguars RB James Robinson Expected to Play Week 1

Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network reported that Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson is expected to be ready for Week 1 of the NFL regular season. That comes straight from head coach Doug Pederson, who said he hopes and expects Robinson to play against the Washington Commanders. Robinson has been participating in team drills in training camp and looking agile as he recovers from an Achilles injury. If Robinson is fully healthy by the start of the regular season, he will be a part of a committee with Travis Etienne.

Jacksonville Jaguars Betting Odds

Odds for that Week 1 matchup with the Washington Commanders have been up for some time now. The Jaguars are expected to take a step forward with Doug Pederson at the helm this season. They may offer some value in their opener as the Commanders have question marks surrounding their offense. You can grab the Jaguars at +4 over on Fanduel Sportsbook.