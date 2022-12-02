Jaguars RB Travis Etienne 'Good to Go' for Sunday

According to Jacksonville Jaguars reporter John Oehser, running back Travis Etienne Jr. will play Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Jaguars Head Coach Doug Pederson said RB Travis Etienne Jr. good to go Sunday versus Detroit… — John Oehser (@JohnOehser) December 2, 2022

Etienne suffered a foot injury in last week’s 28-27 upset victory over the Baltimore Ravens but was able to practice on a limited basis.

Speaking with reporters on Friday, head coach Doug Pederson said Etienne is “good to go” and that the 24-year-old felt good following Thursday’s session.

After missing his entire rookie campaign due to a Lisfranc injury, Etienne has showcased the skills that made him Jacksonville’s first-round pick in the 2021 draft. Through 11 games, the former Clemson Tiger has rushed for 728 yards on 133 carries (5.5 AVG) and four touchdowns. He’s also recorded 22 receptions for an additional 202 yards.

Etienne will be matched up against a poor Lions defense that’s allowing 154.6 rushing yards per game (30th in the NFL) and should be started with confidence in all fantasy formats and a high-upside play in DFS contests.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Jaguars as slight +1 point road underdogs on the spread and -108 on the moneyline.