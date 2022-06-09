Jaguars RB Travis Etienne Jr. Continues to Impress at Camp

Travis Etienne Jr. has continually impressed new head coach Doug Pederson this offseason. Etienne is fully recovered from the Lisfranc foot injury that wiped out his entire rookie season. He was a first-round pick out of Clemson in the 2021 draft, so expectations are high for the young running back.

Pederson recently mentioned that Etienne is adjusting well to the new playbook and has proven to be a very versatile weapon in the offense as they have lined him up in many different spots throughout camp. Whether he is the starter to begin the year or not, look for Etienne to make an impact and boost the Jaguars’ offense.

Travis Etienne Jr. Comeback Player of the Year Odds

Since Etienne lost his rookie season to injury, one futures market to look at is the Comeback Player of the Year. Etienne currently has the 18th best odds to win the award at +3000. However, if he becomes the dynamic weapon that Pederson wants him to be, Etienne could skyrocket up the board.