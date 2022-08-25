Jaguars RB Travis Etienne to Have Bigger Workload in Week 1
Doug Ziefel
Michael DiRocco of ESPN reports that Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson would be eased into carries upon the start of the regular season. Robinson is expected to be ready for Week 1 but has not garnered a ton of reps in training camp coming off his Achilles injury. This means that Travis Etienne will be the lead back in their opener against Washington. Etienne has received a ton of hype this offseason, and he’ll have his opportunity to show what he can do right away.
Jacksonville Jaguars Betting Odds
The Jaguars are undervalued in advance of their Week 1 matchup. However, Doug Pederson should be able to utilize the young talent on both sides of the ball to challenge the Commanders. Jacksonville is currently a 3.5-point underdog on Fanduel Sportsbook, but they could be the right side as Etienne and Robinson give them an explosive one-two punch in the backfield.
