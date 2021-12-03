Jaguars vs. Rams Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 13 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Jaguars vs. Rams NFL Week 13 Info

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) vs. Los Angeles Rams (7-4)

Date: Sunday, December 5th

Time: 4:25 pm ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium

Jaguars vs. Rams Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Jaguars +490 | Rams -670

Spread: Jaguars +13 (-110) | Rams -13 (-110)

Total:47.5 Over (-110) Under (-110)

Odds to win the SuperBowl: Jaguars +100000 | Rams +1200

Jaguars vs. Rams Predictions and Picks

Over 47.5 (-110)

Rams -13 (-110)

Jaguars vs. Rams News, Analysis, and Picks

The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams in what looks to be a get-right game for a floundering LA team. The Rams have lost three games in a row and sit at 7-4 on the season. Jacksonville is 2-9 on the season and is the front runner for the number one overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Jacksonville held a few key players out of practice on Wednesday, including Myles Jack, Shaquill Griffin, and Damien Wilson. Los Angeles is dealing with some key injuries, including to struggling quarterback Matthew Stafford who is banged up but not listed on the injury report. Notable names on the report include Odell Beckham Jr., who was limited with a hip injury, and Darrell Henderson, who missed practice with a thigh injury.

Jacksonville has failed to show any noticeable improvement in 2021 and has likely been doing their homework on the top defensive players in the 2022 NFL Draft since mid-October. Despite his obvious talent, Trevor Lawrence cannot overcome the mess known as the Jaguars organization without some help. He has a 9:10 touchdown to interception count on the season and looks likely to continue to struggle as a rookie. There should be brighter days ahead but surrounding Lawrence with playmakers like he was at Clemson seems to be the path to unlocking his gifts.

Los Angeles has been a disaster over its past three games. A banged-up Matthew Stafford seems to have either been figured out, or the injuries he is dealing with are affecting him more than the team is making public. After throwing just four interceptions in his first eight games of the season, Stafford has thrown five in his previous three. They did go up against one of the more challenging portions of their schedule, but the regression Stafford has shown in Sean McVay’s system has dropped them from Super Bowl favorites to hopeful contenders in the span of a few weeks. As mentioned above, Jacksonville presents the perfect opportunity to work out their kinks, as they have a demanding remaining schedule that could drop them to sub .500 if they do not find a way to bounce back to their early season form.

Large spreads around 13 points almost always call for some action on the underdog. As mentioned earlier this year, there are systems built on fading double-digit spreads. However, the spread has held firm at -13, which should raise some eyebrows. The lack of movement suggests that there has indeed been sharp action on both sides. This season, six of the Jaguars’ nine losses have come by double digits, with four coming by 13 or more points. This suggests that there is still value on the Rams despite their current struggles and the large spread. Los Angeles continues to adjust to life without Robert Woods but should have the type of soft defensive opponent to allow them to get the offense back on track. Tap the Rams for one unit but include them in a teaser if you feel uneasy about double-digit spreads as a general rule of thumb.

The total for this contest sits at 47.5, down from the 48 it opened at. The under is 9-2 in the Jaguars contests this season. The over is 6-4-1 in the Rams contests this season. The under seems like the wise play and was the initial lean for this contest. Yes, the Rams have scored 30+ points multiple times this season but are clearly not the same offense without the underrated Woods. The under is 6-0 in the Jaguars’ past six contests, while LA is 10-3 to the under in its past 13 home games. Tap the Rams and the under for Week 13 at FanDuel.

