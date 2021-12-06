Jake Fromm “In Line” to Start Week 14 vs. Chargers
December 6Matt LaMarcaSportsGrid
The Giants’ injury situation has been disastrous all season, and they are expected to be down to their third-string quarterback in Week 14. Starter Daniel Jones has yet to be cleared for contact following a neck injury, while backup Mike Glennon was diagnosed with a brain injury following the Giants’ Week 13 loss to the Dolphins.
That leaves Fromm as the presumed starter vs. the Chargers. Fromm was signed off the Bills’ practice squad just last week, so he has not had much time to learn the Giants’ system. Fromm hasn’t taken any snaps during the NFL regular season, and he was a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was productive during his time at Georgia, but his athletic numbers at the combine were dreadful. Fromm would represent a significant downgrade from Glennon, who was already a considerable downgrade from Jones.
The Giants are listed as 10.5-point road underdogs vs. the Chargers on FanDuel Sportsbook.
