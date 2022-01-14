ESPN’s Mike Reiss reports that Jakobi Meyers has officially been listed as questionable for Saturday night’s Wild Card game against the Bills.

The Patriots list 13 players as questionable, which is in contrast to the Bills’ report that doesn’t include any players. pic.twitter.com/5hz0rDhItw — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 13, 2022

He was limited in practice on Thursday due to a thigh injury. Meyers has been playing through the injury since Week 17 against Jaguars.

Even with the injury, he did not miss a game this season.

Meyers leads the Patriots with 866 receiving yards. He’s also pulled in two receiving touchdowns and completed two passes for 45 yards.

Over at Fanduel Sportsbook, New England is +1700 to be the highest-scoring team over Wild Car Weekend. Meanwhile, the Pats are +172 on the moneyline and +4 on the spread against Buffalo.

The Patriots won 14-10 on the road at Buffalo in Week 13 but lost to them 33-21 at home in Week 16. New England finished the season second in the AFC East with a 10-7 record.

