Jalen Hurts Ruled Out vs. Jets, Gardner Minshew Will Start

The Philadelphia Eagles’ passing game has been non-existent this season. The Eagles rank 30th in passing yards per game, racking up 193.2 per game, and 31st in pass completions per game, completing 17.8 passes per contest. Philadelphia could see those metrics improve against the New York Jets with Gardner Minshew under center.

Derrick Gunn confirmed that starting quarterback Jalen Hurts has been ruled out, paving the way for Minshew to get his first since Week 15 last season. Hurts is dealing with an ankle injury suffered in last week’s loss. Gunn also noted that running back Boston Scott would be a game-time decision.

Jalen Hurts is out for tomorrow .. Gardner Minshew is in. Boston Scott will be a game time decision . — Derrick Gunn (@RealDGunn) December 4, 2021

Minshew has been effective as a starting quarterback since coming into the league in 2019. The former sixth-round pick is completing 63.0% of his passes through 24 games, for 230.9 yards per game, 37 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Minshew has an affordable $6,100 salary on FanDuel main slates tomorrow.

The Eagles are coming off a disappointing 13-7 loss to the New York Giants last week, but a date with the Jets’ 29th ranked passing defense could help them get back to their winning ways. Philly enters the contest as -5.5 favorites, with the total set at 43.5.