Jalen Ramsey and Tyler Higbee Ruled Out Monday vs. Cardinals

Rams placed CB Jalen Ramsey and TE Tyler Higbee on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Both players out of tonight’s game vs. Cardinals. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 13, 2021

The Rams have a huge matchup on Monday Night Football vs. the Cardinals, but they’re going to be without two key pieces. Ramsey and Higbee have both been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, leaving the team without their starting tight end and top cornerback. Ramsey was expected to spend most of the evening against DeAndre Hopkins, so Hopkins will draw a significantly easier matchup with him out of the lineup.

With Higbee inactive, the Rams are going to have to utilize other options at tight end. Higbee has played the vast majority of the snaps at the position this season. Kendall Blanton would be the next man up, but the team could choose to go with more four-receiver sets instead. Regardless, there will be snaps available, which creates some value on the single-game FanDuel slate.

The Rams are currently listed as three-point road underdogs vs. the Cardinals on FanDuel Sportsbook.