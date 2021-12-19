Jalen Ramsey tests negative for COVID-19 and will play Week 15 against the Seahawks

Fox Sports’ Peter Schrager reports that Jalen Ramsey will play Week 15 against the Seahawks.

Rams (and Jalen Ramsey) got the news around the third quarter of tonight’s Pats-Colts game. He has tested negative and is good to go for Tuesday’s game Vs Seattle. @NFLonFOX — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) December 19, 2021

Ramsey missed Week 14 against the Cardinals after being added to the reserve/COVID-19 list. He leads the team with three interceptions and is fifth with 59 tackles.

Los Angeles had previously activated Odell Beckham Jr., Darrell Henderson Jr., Dont’e Deayon, Justin Hollins, Brycen Hopkins, and Alaric Jackson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Rams had as many as 25 players under health and safety protocols and were forced to move Sunday’s game to Tuesday. The two extra days will give the Rams a chance to clear more players before their Week 15 tilt with the Seahawks. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Los Angeles is a -270 against Seattle. The Rams are second in the NFC West with a 9-4 record and have won two straight.

