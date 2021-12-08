Jamal Adams to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

#Seahawks Pro Bowl S Jamal Adams tore his labrum and suffered additional significant shoulder damage in Sunday’s win, sources say. He’s having season-ending surgery to repair it all. Same shoulder as last year, with surgery a necessity. Adams will make a full recovery for 2022. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 8, 2021

Adams suffered a shoulder injury during the Seahawks’ Week 13 victory over the 49ers, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports he will require season-ending surgery. Adams suffered a torn labrum along with “additional significant damage,” but he is expected to make a full recovery.

Adams was acquired from the Jets last season in exchange for two first-round draft picks, but his on-field production has been lacking. He has managed two interceptions this season — the highest mark of his career — but his sack total has dropped from 9.5 in 2020 to zero in 2021. He remains an effective run defender, but he ranks just 90th out of 97 qualifiers at safety in coverage per Pro Football Focus.

Despite last week’s win, the Seahawks remain massive long shots to qualify for the postseason. However, they are expected to get another victory this week vs. the lowly Texans. They’re currently listed as 7.5-point road favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.