James Conner is Questionable for Sunday's Meeting with Seahawks

Conner is still dealing with a rib injury that may cost him a fourth straight game. If Conner cannot go in this game, Eno Benjamin will again be expected to carry the load, with Keaontay Ingram serving as his understudy.
This entire season has been a struggle for the Cardinals as they sit at 3-5 and last in the NFC West. While that doesn’t sound all that great, all is not lost for Arizona. Due to subpar play throughout the NFC, they only sit two games behind the division-leading Seattle Seahawks and only a game out of the final wild-card spot. If they could win a few games in a row, they could be back in the thick of the playoff hunt. A win over the Seahawks on Sunday could go a long way toward making the Cardinals a legitimate playoff threat once again.
The Cardinals are -1.5-point favorites (-115) in this contest and are -134 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 48.5, over (-114), and under (-106). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
