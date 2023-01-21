Jason Myers has Signed a Contract Extension with the Seattle Seahawks

The terms of the new contract have not been announced, but Myers will once again be kicking for the Seahawks next season. Myers led the NFL during the regular season with 143 points this year.
The Hawks were one of the more pleasant surprises this season, as very few people picked them to make the playoffs after trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos during the offseason. Geno Smith played better than anyone could’ve expected, but now the Hawks have to decide what to do with Geno. He is a free agent. The Hawks also have two first-round picks this season. Their own and, of course, the pick they got from the Broncos in the Wilson trade. The future is bright in Seattle.
This season ended in the wildcard playoff round for the Hawks to their divisional rivals, the San Francisco 49ers. Those 49ers are a 3.5-point favorite (-114) versus the Cowboys on Sunday and are -205 on the moneyline. The game has an over/under of 46.5, over (-114), and under (-106). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
