Jaylen Waddle has Record-Setting Game on Monday Night Football

It was a historic night for Jaylen Waddle on Monday Night Football. The rookie wide receiver etched his name in the Miami Dolphins record book and inched closer to an NFL rookie record for receptions.

Waddle broke the team record for receiving yards by a rookie against the New Orleans Saints, going north of 883 receiving yards on the season.

The record-setting night didn’t end there. The sixth-overall selection also moved past Michael Thomas for the second-most receptions by a rookie, grabbing his 93rd pass of the season. That puts him eight short of tying Anquan Boldin’s mark of 101 set in 2003.

Jaylen Waddle is up to 7 catches in the first half and 93 on the season. That's the second most by any rookie in NFL history, trailing only Anquan Boldin's 101. Waddle has an extra game and a great shot to cruise past Boldin's mark. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 28, 2021

Waddle leads all receivers with 62 yards on seven receptions on Monday night but hasn’t been able to find the end zone, despite the strong showing.

The Dolphins continue to lead the Saints in the second half and could extend their winning streak to seven games with a victory.