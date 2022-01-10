Jaylen Waddle Sets NFL Record for Rookie Receptions

NFL players had an additional game this season, giving them a leg up in setting team and league records. They didn’t disappoint, with several records being set in the final week of the season. Among them, Jaylen Waddle broke the rookie record for receptions in a season, surpassing Anquan Boldin’s record of 101 that stood since 2003.

Waddle came in with 99 catches, needing three receptions to break the record. The Alabama product hauled in three receptions on the Miami Dolphins’ first four plays, ending the contest with five catches on seven targets for 27 yards and a touchdown. His performance helped the Fins upset the New England Patriots as +6 underdogs.

There was nothing other than pride on the line for the Dolphins, as they had previously been eliminated from playoff contention.

The playoff picture is nearly set, with the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders determining the final AFC participants.

